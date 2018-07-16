Peace Movement Must Urge Trump And Putin To End War, Rid World Of Nuclear Weapons

Above and below: Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Donald Trump

Note: We found the message and speech below in reaction to the Trump-Putin meeting inspiring. Their first official meeting is not the end, but the beginning. It is important for those who want to end war, rid the world of nuclear weapons and create a world without war, to push Trump further toward détente and agreements on peaceful steps in Syria, North Korea, Iran, Ukraine, Venezuela as well as on the African Continent, Latin America and in outer space.

There will be pushback from the militarists that dominate Washington, DC as well as the corporate interests that profit from war. Fear-mongering about Russiagate and name-calling of President Putin will be used to oppose détente between the US and Russia. The peace movement needs to push back against the elites who fear peace breaking out.

Here is a link to the full written transcript of the press conference of Trump and Putin yesterday in Helsinki  and you can view the press conference here. It is embarrassing that the US media did not ask about nuclear weapons, the escalating military budget, conflicts in Syria and threats of conflict in Iran or the peace negotiations in North Korea, but focused on Russiagate. The media is treating the Mueller indictment of Russian intelligence officers as if it is a conviction. An indictment is an accusation, not a finding of guilt.

Below is an email from Charles K. Johnson, the Director of Nuclear Programs of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, which won the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize. He is introducing a video from a Finnish peace activist in response to the Trump-Putin meeting. It is a good place for the movement to begin working toward a true detente between the US and Russia.

Dear ICAN Campaigners,

On a day that the US President sided with the Russian President against his own intelligence agencies and justice department over Russian interference in US elections and is now flying home to a bewildered and angry US establishment (while the Russian leadership applauds him), here is a speech in Finland from one of IPPNW’S earliest leaders, Ilkka Taipale.

Lost in the media feeding frenzy of the day is a wonderful opening quote from Ilkka.  In welcoming the Russian and US leaders, he said:

“First of all, let me congratulate you on your great achievement – which neither you nor anybody else has noticed. You have awakened humanity from years of deep hibernation. And let’s not forget the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un. Together you have reminded the peoples of the world about the existence of nuclear weapons. The greatest threat today is not global warming but nuclear weapons and the danger of nuclear war.

Your colourful speeches have let the genie out the bottle. The spirit of nuclear disarmament has escaped, and can no longer be shut away.”

Sorting through the chaos of the day and this week, let us seek to make these inspiring words come true.

Together we will ban nuclear weapons.

Former MP, half a year as an activist of the international peace movement Ilkka Taipale (SD), greeted the Russian and US presidents. According to the story, the video depicted on the balcony of the Old Student House is a salute of the Finnish Peace Movement to Trump and Putin.

– I held a long speech at President Ronald Reagan’s visit to Finland in neighbor Peru at Perunator. The most suitable place is the Old Student House, which has a historic significance due to the events of 1968. It could be said that this is also a greeting to the world peace movement because the nuclear issue concerns the whole world, says Taipale.

In his speech, Taipale tells President Trump that with his colorful speech he opened Pandora’s box and let go of the ghost of nuclear disarmament.

The parquet floor is already the second in Taipalee. The last time he spoke at the Helsinki Workers’ Lounge on 26 November. 2017. At the Workplace’s balcony, one hundred years before the Break was spoken by only the future Soviet dictator Josif Stalin and about eighty years later, SDP’s former MP Arja Alho .

The video can be selected in English or in Finnish:

  • This is so naive. You can urge all you want. It Ain’t Gonna Happen.

    Do you really think a clueless, sociopathic, fascistic ignoramus like Trump is going to bring about world peace?? Or a KGB master like Putin??

    And for god’s sake, will you get another locution — peace cannot “break out.” It’s not some incipient epidemic just waiting for right host. (The fact that you think Trump is the host is both hilarious and frightening.) It has to be fought for, it has to be guarded, it has to be protected, it requires vigilance. It can’t “break out” like frigging sunshine just because some “colorful” (god help us) character like Trump opens his mouth.

    This is whom we’re dealing with — this is the man you think is going to negotiate a de-escalation of the nuclear arms race, someone who didn’t even know what the START treaty was and who had to put Putin on hold while he got off the phone and asked his staff wtf it was:

    Fintan O’Toole: Trial runs for fascism are in full flow
    ‘Fascism does not need a majority – it typically comes to power with about 40 per cent support and then uses control and intimidation to consolidate that power. So it doesn’t matter if most people hate you, as long as your 40 per cent is fanatically committed. That’s been tested out too. And fascism of course needs a propaganda machine so effective that it creates for its followers a universe of “alternative facts” impervious to unwanted realities. Again, the testing for this is very far advanced.’
  • chetdude

    ‘There will be pushback from the militarists that dominate Washington, DC as well as the corporate interests that profit from war.’

    ‘Fear-mongering about Russiagate and name-calling of President Putin will be used to oppose détente between the US and Russia. The peace movement needs to push back against the elites (AND THEIR USEFUL IDIOTS ON THE INTERNET) who fear peace breaking out.’

    Hmm…TSA, eh? Fear for your job?

  • Yes, of course, I’m a useful idiot and can’t think for myself.

    Thank you for your contribution.

    Oh, and don’t know what the TSA reference is about, but if you knew anything about me at all, which you clearly don’t, you’d know that I’ve busted my ass trying to fight the TSA for years.

  • chetdude

    What’s YOUR solution to the war lovers?

    Really, I’m seriously asking.

    How can supporting the self-serving creatures calling for Cold War II going to bring about Peace?

  • kevinzeese

    War is big business in the US. Export of weapons is a major export for the United States, one of the few things we still manufacture. As a result there is major push back against Trump for even talking to Putin. People from both parties and the media claimed the meeting should be called off because of the indictment by Mueller. Of course, that is absurd as an indictment is not evidence but accusations and Mueller has a history of dishonesty, e.g. when he was FBI director under Bush he pushed the false Iraq WMD story.

    After the Trump-Putin media the entire ruling elite seems to have gone crazy along with the corporate media, e.g. accusing Trump of treason. Again, absurd. Why is it treason not to believe unproved accusations? Or not believe the phony claim that all US intelligence agencies agree that Russia meddled in the election, when it was only very carefully selected group of analysts from three agencies? None of that is treason.

    The reaction of the power holders shows how they will fight against any move toward detente. As flawed as Trump is, and he is very flawed, the problem is the military-intelligence-congressional-industrial complex that support militarism and war. Trump is fighting them on this issue, but they are united against detente with Russia. It is very sad for the US, Russia and the world.

  • Of course war is big business. We all know that.

    “As flawed as Trump is, and he is very flawed, the problem is the military-intelligence-congressional-industrial complex that support militarism and war. Trump is fighting them on this issue, but they are united against detente with Russia.”

    I’m all for détente with Russia. The only true words that have come out of Trump’s mouth — other than his accurate assertion that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters — was his statement at that press conference, quote, “I hold both countries responsible. I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish. We should have had this dialogue a long time ago.” All true. But he wasn’t saying it because he gives two shits about world peace. He was saying it to cover his ass, because Putin has god-knows-what on him.

    This is Trump we’re talking about. He doesn’t do anything unless it benefits himself. His entire existence has been one long con to benefit himself and his equally sociopathic family. I find it stunning that you’re defending him. You say he’s “fighting them on this issue”?? He isn’t fighting for anyone but himself. He doesn’t even know what the Doomsday Clock is.

    By the way, if Trump is “fighting them on this issue,” then why did he walk back his statements yesterday, saying that he “misspoke”? Gee, can’t imagine. Could it be that he was huddled up all day in the White House with his sycophantic GOP Congressional buddies, trying to figure out how to spin this? Nah, impossible.

    I’m continually amazed at the left’s zeal to throw the baby out with the bathwater. Because the U.S. government and its intelligence agencies are tainted (just as Russia’s are), let’s automatically discount every single thing that comes out of their mouths and throw ourselves in with whomever opposes them. Because Mueller was FBI Director under Bush, therefore, even if he comes up with mounds of evidence on top of evidence, we can’t believe him. He’s a shill. He’s a stooge. He’s a liar. Trump, on the other hand, is our potential saving grace.

    The far left and the far right really should get together and form a new party, because they repeat a lot of the same stuff, some of it batshitcrazy. Maybe they could run Alex Jones for president.

  • I don’t have a solution. I’m not arrogant enough to think I do. This is a profoundly complex problem. It won’t be solved by signing petitions or throwing blood on nuclear weapons or trying to shame the powers-that-be. You can’t shame the shameless. I also don’t believe that world peace, as the left is always calling it, is possible. Ever. As I said in another thread, spend 10 minutes on the neighborhood forum Nextdoor and then tell me peace is possible.

    If all of humanity woke up tomorrow morning the same height, the same weight, the same skin color, the same eye color, the same abilities, the same brains, by Noon they’d be fighting. They’d find some way by which to discriminate against each other and they’d be fighting. I think it’s a sad, tragic aspect of human nature.

    I do believe in the work that organizations such as Physicians for Social Responsibility, Ploughshares, Global Zero, etc. are doing. These people are serious and informed and hard-working and not Pollyannas.

    I also believe in diplomacy. But to have diplomacy, you have to have people who know what they’re talking about, which Trump doesn’t, and who give a shit, which Trump doesn’t. Diplomats are de facto part of governments. But given that the far left just wants to blow up governments entirely and have the world run by the monolithic, mythical People with a capital P, I don’t see that they’ll ever approve of anything diplomats do. Instead, we get this abject nonsense about the lunatic Trump trying to bring about peace.

  • TitforTat6

    If the extreme right can bring about war, I wonder what the extreme left could do.

  • kevinzeese

    You are in such a negative, attack mood — I hope life is treating you OK.

    Trump is not the deciding factor here. I do not see myself defending him in these comments, I see it as pushing back against the militarists in both parties, the media and business leadership. The key factor is can the movement build enough power to change the political dialogue and political culture so these goals are achieved. Presidents have often been forced by the political culture to do what they did not want to do. There are so many examples of this throughout our history. Bottom-up politics can win but it requires much more education, organization and mobilization that currently exists.

    Of course, Trump walked back his comments. He was so widely attacked for them. I have very little faith in Trump, but that was a defensive action.

    And, you are right, Trump acts in his self interest. That is why I loved the South Korean president saying Trump will deserve a Nobel Peace Prize if he makes peace with North Korea – make it in Trump’s self-interest. He will also deserve prize and a high place in world history is he eliminate nuclear weapons. I agree that looks impossible now, but thankfully the impossible has often become reality.

    Here’s another article discussing these issues, https://popularresistance.org/can-we-have-more-treason-summits-please/

  • chetdude

    What an elitist post…

    I prefer to accentuate the better angels of Human Nature as a pathway to Peace and to oppose the self-fulfilling myth that the worst aspects of “human nature” should be accepted without opposition or questioning…

  • ”You are in such a negative, attack mood — I hope life is treating you OK.”

    Life is fab! Thanks for asking. We just got back from three weeks in Spain, some of which was spent in Marinaleda, the socialist town outside Seville, which I wrote about years ago here:

    http://abombazine.blogspot.com/2013/11/another-world-is-possible-marinaleda.html

    Leaving aside the fact that “negative” is often therapyspeak for “Let’s not look at that pesky reality,” any time I can attack Trump and everything he stands for, I will.

    Trump is a liar and a con artist. He is a racist. He is a misogynist. He is a sociopath. He is ignorant. He is dangerous.

    Other presidents have been dangerous in their own ways, including, obviously, Bush and Obama, but Trump is on a whole ‘nother level. He has aligned himself with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, religious fanatics, gun nuts, abortion/contraception foes, anti-LGBT activists – all of whom he actively encourages with his rhetoric. He is on the side of environmental degradation, the further transfer of wealth to the 1%, the expansion of incarceration, the Orwellian obliteration of language itself, as we saw in the very first days after he took office, when critical wording was removed from government websites. He revels in cruelty, as demonstrated by his immigration policy, which is calculated to inflict the most harm possible on the most vulnerable people. He admires authoritarianism. He is everything the left has always opposed.

    He’s still talking about invading Venezuela. He wants a “Space Force.” But we’re supposed to believe he’s poised to bring about peace, as long as we pressure him enough.

    Dreams are good. Delusions aren’t. And belief in Trump’s ability or willingness to work towards peace of any kind is not just a delusion, but a dangerous one.

  • “What an elitist post…”

    Ah, right. Honesty is “elitist.” Reality is “elitist.” Praising the work of Ploughshares, etc. is “elitist.”

    Of course. Because only the better angels of human nature need be considered. Those nasty ones are best ignored.

  • chetdude

    The nasty ones are elevated and assumed to be the dominant ones…

    That is far from the truth but is a useful myth for those who dominate others…

    I praise Ploughshares as well.

  • Saint Jimmy (Russian American)

    Ploughs are great but, if the current 30 year deterioration continues, almost all Americans will be pushing them to raise food for their filthy rich masters. I’ll probably be dead within 20 years but it’s headed that way. They are slowly but surely eroding and enslaving us with decreased rights, poverty level wages, arrest and conviction records for God knows what, etc.

  • joe-god

    It’s true that assuming human-nature is inherently bad is a myth, and biology has never been and never will be understood outside the context of environment….since over the last few hundred years humans have come, or at least made it’s boldest attempts to dominate the environment, there is no reason to think we cannot alter and/or better-maintain the environment in order to give more incentive to the so-called “better angels” and less incentive to the demons….what seems to be lacking most is the will and imagination…

  • Broos

  • Jadeveon Clowney

    “assuming human-nature is inherently bad”

    nobody said that

    and of course biology can’t be understood outside context of environment. I don’t see anybody disputing that either